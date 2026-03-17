Beed: Milliya Girls’ High School Shines In Olympiad 2026 With 9 Medals | Sourced

Beed: Students of Milliya Girls’ High School have delivered an impressive performance in the Olympiad 2026, bringing pride to the institution with multiple medals across subjects.

A total of 45 students from the school appeared for the competitive exams, out of which nine secured medals. The achievement highlights the strong academic focus and preparation of the students.

The best results came in English. Students won six medals in this subject alone. This included two gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal. Teachers said the performance reflects the students’ strong language skills and consistent practice.

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The students also did well in science. The school secured two gold medals in the subject, showing their strength in core concepts and understanding.

In mathematics, which is considered one of the toughest sections, one student won a gold medal. With this, the school’s total gold medal count reached five.

School authorities said the success is the result of hard work by students and guidance from teachers. They added that such achievements motivate other students to aim higher.

President of Anjuman Ishate Taleem, Saleem Bin Mahafooz; Secretary Khan Sabiha Begum; and Principal Siddiqui Irfan Sadullah congratulated the students for their success. They praised their dedication and wished them the best for future competitions.