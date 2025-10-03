Beed Man’s Organ Donation Saves Multiple Lives In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Care Sigma Hospitals, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, successfully carried out a cadaver organ donation on October 1, 2025. The donor, Abhiman Nagargoje, 66, from Beed district, who was declared brain dead, became the source of new life for several patients.

Multiple organs were transplanted to different hospitals. The kidney was transplanted at Care Sigma Hospitals, Sambhajinagar; the lungs were sent to Sir H. N. Reliance Hospital, Mumbai; the liver was transplanted at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Sambhajinagar; and the eyes (corneas) were retrieved and preserved for future transplants.

Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Director of Care at Sigma Hospitals, said, “Organ donation is not just a medical procedure; it is a social responsibility. Even after death, we can give life to many. This successful transplant once again highlights the importance of organ donation. I appeal to citizens to come forward for this noble cause.”

The complex transplant was successfully completed by a highly skilled medical team, including, Dr. Unmesh Takalkar (Director, Care Sigma Hospitals), Sameer Pawar (Hospital Head), Dr. Abhay Mahajan (Kidney Transplant Surgeon), Dr. Sandeep Bathe (Kidney Transplant Surgeon), Dr. Pramod Apsingkar (Anesthesiologist), Dr. Vijay Daunde (Anesthesiologist), Dr. Pradeep Saruk (Kidney Transplant Specialist), Dr. Shrikant Deshmukh (Kidney Transplant Specialist), Dr. Sharad Biradar (Medicine), Dr. Shreyas Gutte (Critical Care), Dr. Gyaneshwar Zhade (Critical Care), Dr. Praful Jatale (Nuclear Medicine), Dr. Kapil Mule (Neurosurgeon), Dr. Anand Soni (Neurologist), Dr. Anthony Patole (Deputy Medical Superintendent), Vishal Narwade (Transplant Coordinator) and Dheeraj Tiwari (Operation Head).