Beed: Man Shot By Stepson Over Domestic Feud In Georai

Pune Crime: Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Near Ghorpadi Peth Police Chowky; 1 Detained | Representative photo

Beed: In a violent fallout of a domestic dispute, a man was shot and injured by his stepson after he left his second partner and returned to his first wife in Georai town on Monday night. Police have booked five persons and arrested three in connection with the attack.

The victim, identified as Shaikh Musa, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, sustained a bullet wound to his right thigh and is undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital.

According to police, Musa had been living with Shakuntala Shinde near the town water tank for the past four years. Four days ago, following a dispute, he left her and returned to his first wife, Rizwana Shaikh, and their children at Sanjay Nagar.

Enraged by his decision, Shakuntala, accompanied by her son Mangesh, brother-in-law Deepak, daughter Heena and son-in-law Karan Rahade, arrived at Musa’s residence in a car around 10pm on Monday.

Finding Musa seated outside with his family, Shakuntala allegedly struck him with the flat side of a chopper (katti). During the scuffle, Mangesh allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired at Musa with intent to kill. The bullet struck Musa in his right thigh. The assailants then allegedly assaulted Rizwana and her children, threatened them with dire consequences if they approached the police and fled the scene.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Rizwana, Georai Police registered a case in the early hours of Tuesday against all five accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, 1959.

“We swung into action immediately and took three accused — Shakuntala Shinde, Deepak and Heena — into custody during a late-night operation. Two others are absconding, and search teams have been deployed to trace them,” said Police Inspector Kishore Pawar of Georai Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh visited the crime scene around midnight to oversee the investigation. Further investigation is underway.