Beed: Man Booked For Making Hoax Suicide Calls To Dial 112 | Representative image

Beed: The Chaklamba police have registered a case against a 55-year-old man for allegedly misusing the Dial 112 emergency helpline by making repeated false calls threatening suicide.

The suspect, identified as Arjun Laxman Roman, is a resident of Anandwadi village in Shirur Kasar taluka of Beed district. According to the police, he began calling the Dial 112 control room around 7 am on Nov 16, claiming that he needed immediate police assistance or would end his life.

Treating the calls as an emergency, a response team from Chaklamba police station rushed to Anandwadi to prevent any possible suicide. The police found Roman heavily intoxicated. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he was not facing any distress and had made the calls under the influence of alcohol merely to trouble the police.

The repeated calls unnecessarily engaged police personnel and emergency response resources, potentially affecting assistance to people facing genuine emergencies, officials said.

Following a complaint lodged by Police Constable Mukesh Bansode, the Chaklamba police registered a case against Roman under Section 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with giving false information to a public servant with the intention of causing them to misuse their lawful powers.

The police have appealed to citizens to use the Dial 112 emergency helpline responsibly and only for genuine emergencies. They warned that prank calls and false information can delay assistance to people in urgent need.

Darkness Continues On Wadgaon-Sajapur Road Despite Streetlights

On another note, drivers and locals using the Wadgaon-Sajapur road are having trouble at night because the streetlights only cover part of the way, leaving the rest in the dark.

The Gram Panchayat had installed streetlights along the road ahead of Diwali. However, residents said the lights cover only half of the road, leaving the other half without adequate illumination.

The lack of lighting has raised concerns about road safety, with residents fearing that poor visibility could lead to accidents.

Yashpal Kadam, Rajkumar Gorgile, Ratan Kawale and Machhindra Kautkar have urged the Gram Panchayat to install streetlights along the entire stretch and ensure that they remain functional.