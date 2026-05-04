Beed Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler Granddaughter | Sourced

Beed: A 54-year-old man has been arrested and remanded to police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-year-old granddaughter in a village within Kaij Tehsil. The Yusufwadgaon police took the accused into custody following a formal complaint, subsequently invoking stringent charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The legal proceedings moved forward on Saturday evening when the accused was produced before the Kaij court. After considering the gravity of the allegations and the necessity for further interrogation, the court remanded the man to police custody for three days. The investigation is currently being spearheaded by Sub-Inspector Prakash Shelke, head of the Pink Squad, a specialised unit dedicated to handling crimes against women and children.

The incident reportedly transpired over a period of nine days, between April 16 and April 25. According to the police complaint, the minor victim was living with her maternal grandparents at the time. Her mother had relocated to her parental home three years ago to escape domestic issues stemming from her husband’s struggle with alcohol addiction.

The alleged abuse was discovered by the child’s mother and maternal grandmother. Upon realising the nature of the atrocities, the family sought assistance from Sunita Vibhute, a coordinator at the Yuvagram Sevabhavi Sanstha. To ensure their safety during the legal process, the victim and her family members have since taken refuge at the organisation's shelter home.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) was officially registered on Maharashtra Day, based on a detailed statement provided by the mother. Police officials have indicated that the investigation remains active as they gather more evidence regarding the duration and nature of the molestation.