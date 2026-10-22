Beed: Legal Awareness Camp Held For Students Under Surakshit Bachpan Campaign | Sourced

Beed: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Beed, organised a legal awareness and guidance camp for students at Nutan Kundkeshwar Vidyamandir in Kalasambar, Beed tehsil, under the Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan (Safe Childhood Campaign) on Wednesday.

The camp focused on children's rights, safety, legal protection, mental health and the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone use. It was organised under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA Chairman Dinesh P Surana and Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary Dr Wahab A Syed.

Addressing the students, Dr Syed highlighted the importance of protecting children's rights, ensuring a safe learning environment and speaking up against injustice. He also explained the legal safeguards available to children, provided information about the cybercrime helpline 1930 and urged students to prioritise education over excessive social media use.

DLSA Superintendent ST Shinde briefed students on the authority's functions, including free legal aid and mediation services.

Adhikar Mitra Mithun Jogdand spoke about mental health, the impact of excessive mobile phone use on studies and the importance of healthy daily habits. He encouraged students to limit screen time and prioritise outdoor activities, reading, studies and family interactions. He also informed them about the DLSA's toll-free helpline 15100.

The school's teaching and non-teaching staff, along with a large number of students, attended the camp.

The initiative aimed to promote legal awareness among children, highlight the importance of child safety and encourage an environment conducive to their overall development.