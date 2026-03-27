Beed: LCB Nabs Two In Parli House-Breaking Case; Stolen Gold Recovered | Sourced

Beed: In a swift operation, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) has apprehended two individuals involved in a house-breaking theft in the Sambhajinagar area of Parli Vaijnath. The police have also recovered the stolen gold ornaments from the accused.

According to a police press release dated March 19, 2026, Sugriv Linbaji Shingare, a resident of Someshwarnagar in Parli, had locked his house to take his wife to Latur for medical treatment. Taking advantage of the locked premises, unidentified burglars broke the door locks and decamped with a gold mini-ganthan (necklace). A formal complaint was subsequently lodged at the Sambhajinagar police station in Parli Vaijnath.

While the local police were investigating the case, the LCB launched a parallel probe. On March 25, 2026, acting on a precise tip-off, LCB officials learnt that the suspects were hiding near the railway tracks under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Railway Bridge in Parli Vaijnath.

A team led by PSI Sushant Sutale conducted a raid at the spot and detained two men. The suspects have been identified as Pardeshi Dagdu Bhosale (41), a resident of Bori in Jintur tehsil of Parbhani district, and Somnath Wachaman Bhosale (37), a resident of Ballur in Parbhani district.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to the crime, following which the police recovered the stolen gold jewellery from their possession. Both have been booked under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with Crime No. 60/2026.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Chetna Tidke, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Shinde.

The team that cracked the case included LCB Inspector Shivaji Bantewad, Police Inspector Dhananjay Dhone of Sambhajinagar Police Station, PSI Sushant Sutale, and personnel Maruti Kamble, Ramchandra Kekan, Vishnu Sanap, Govind Bhatane, Sachin Andhale, Atul Harale, Shankar Dongre, and Bhagwan Chavan.