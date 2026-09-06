Beed LCB Busts Drug Peddling Racket, Seizes Contraband Worth ₹1.15 Lakh | Sourced

Beed: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotic substances, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Beed Police intercepted a suspected peddler and seized bottles of suspected narcotic syrup along with a scooter, collectively valued at ₹1.15 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a specific tip-off on Saturday evening, a special team led by Police Sub-Inspector Shriram Khatavkar, along with personnel Govind Rakh, Arjun Yadav, Manoj Parjane, Ashfaque Syed and Baban Salgar, and driver Nitin Wadmare, learnt that an individual was transporting narcotic syrup bottles for illegal sale between Chandni Chowk and Kala Hanuman Chowk, within the jurisdiction of Peth Beed police station.

In coordination with Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Madhav Jagannath Nimse, the police team laid a discreet trap near Kala Hanuman Chowk. The team intercepted a white Suzuki Access scooter (MH-23 BL-4259) carrying a suspicious white bag placed on its footrest.

The rider was identified as Aftab Saleem Khan Pathan (28), a resident of Daudpura, Peth Beed. A thorough search led to the recovery of 160 sealed, unlabelled plastic bottles containing suspected narcotic liquid, valued at around ₹40,000. Police seized the contraband along with the two-wheeler, valued at ₹75,000, taking the total seizure value to ₹1.15 lakh.

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A case (Crime No. 283/2026) has been registered against Pathan at Peth Beed Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Sections 328 and 276 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 18(a), 18(c) and 27(b)(ii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sameer Shaikh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Venkatram and Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad.

Reiterating their commitment under the ongoing “Nasha Mukt Beed” (Drug-Free Beed) initiative, police authorities urged citizens to report any information related to illicit narcotics by calling the emergency helpline 112. The department assured that the identities and contact details of informants would remain strictly confidential.