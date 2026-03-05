Beed: Land Records Employees Launch Indefinite Strike, Revenue Services Come To Standstill | File

Beed: Revenue-related services across Beed district have come to a standstill after employees of the Land Records Department launched an indefinite strike from March 2, 2026, pressing for a series of long-pending demands. The agitation has severely affected key technical services such as land measurement, boundary demarcation, and mutation entries, causing inconvenience to farmers and the general public.

The Land Records Department, which performs entirely technical functions, has alleged prolonged neglect by the state government regarding issues such as technical pay scales, travel allowances, revised staffing patterns, and administrative decisions. Employees said they were compelled to intensify their agitation after repeated representations failed to yield concrete action.

The protest was carried out in phases. On February 18 and 20, employees deposited their survey equipment in offices and completely halted measurement work. Routine office duties continued with employees wearing black badges as a symbolic protest. From February 23 to 27, staff members went on mass earned leave as part of a non-cooperation movement.

On February 27, employees staged a protest march and sit-in demonstration outside the office of the Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records in Pune. However, with no positive response from authorities, the agitation was escalated into an indefinite strike beginning March 2.

Among their key demands are the implementation of a technical pay scale, approval of a revised cadre structure with additional posts for surveyors and supervisory surveyors, inclusion of travel allowance in basic pay for measurement staff, a halt to the transfer or deputation of officers lacking technical expertise, withdrawal of the proposed privatisation decision, and amendments to the Government Resolution dated August 26, 2025.

The employees have also demanded that senior cadre posts in the department be filled through the Indian Engineering Services (IES).

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to farmers and citizens, the Beed district unit of the Land Records Employees’ Action Committee urged the state government to take an immediate and positive decision, warning that the agitation would be intensified if their demands remain unaddressed.