Beed: Kaij Tehsildar Relieved Of Charge Over Drought Meeting Absence | Sourced

Beed: In a major administrative shake-up, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson on Tuesday withdrew the charge of Kaij Tehsildar Bharat Gangawane for remaining absent from a critical drought-relief review meeting chaired by Kaij MLA Namita Mundada.

The additional charge of Tehsildar has been handed over with immediate effect to Naib Tehsildar (Revenue-2) Ashok Bhandare, who will hold it alongside his existing duties until further orders.

The disciplinary action followed standing instructions directing revenue officials not to leave their headquarters without prior authorisation, given the severe drought conditions across the region. Gangawane’s absence from MLA Mundada’s review meeting prompted the local legislator to formally register her displeasure with the district administration.

Administrative scrutiny intensified after it emerged that Gangawane had also been absent during Collector Johnson’s official tour on Saturday, when the district head visited drought-affected villages, including Tambwa, Sarni and Sangvi, before inspecting the Kaij Tehsil office. Following these repeated absences, the establishment branch of the Beed Collectorate issued formal orders relieving Gangawane of his charge.

Responding to the administrative action, Gangawane refuted the charges of unauthorised absence, claiming he was targeted under political pressure.

“I had submitted formal leave applications and secured prior permission from the District Collector, Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer to attend a personal family event,” Gangawane stated. “The administration ought to have served a show-cause notice and sought an explanation before initiating action. This decision is entirely unilateral," he added.

Gangawane further alleged that his refusal to yield to local political interference had triggered the move. “I have faced four transfers in a single year, and I am not deterred by them. Recently, I seized an illegal JCB and a tractor operating in the Yusuf Wadgaon area in Kaij tehsil. I was subjected to heavy political pressure to release the vehicles, but I refused and forwarded a proposal to the SDO office for levying fines. This action against me is completely one-sided, and I do not accept it,” he said.