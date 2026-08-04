Beed: Kaij Launches Stray Dog Sterilisation Drive, 25 Captured On Day 1 | FP Photo

Beed: In an effort to curb the growing menace of stray dogs, the Kaij Nagar Panchayat has launched a sterilisation and population control drive by awarding a contract to the Solapur-based Adarsh Kamdhenu Research Institute. The initiative aims to reduce the stray dog population and improve public safety across the town.

For several years, residents of Kaij have complained about packs of stray dogs roaming roads, junctions and residential areas, posing a threat to pedestrians as well as two- and four-wheeler users. Several dog-bite incidents have also been reported, prompting the civic body to initiate preventive measures.

The decision was taken under the leadership of Nagar Panchayat leader Haroon Inamdar, President Sita Bansode and Chief Officer Ajit Dhope. Under the project, stray dogs are being captured, and male dogs sterilised to control further breeding.

The operation began on Sunday, with the institute's trained team using specialised methods to safely capture stray dogs. On the first day, 25 stray dogs were caught, team leader Rahul Shinde said.

Veterinarian Dr Bharat Shinde said four male dogs underwent sterilisation surgery on Sunday. After the procedure, the animals will be kept under observation for three to six days and provided with food and post-operative care before being released.

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He said the programme is expected to gradually reduce the stray dog population by preventing uncontrolled breeding, thereby creating a safer urban environment.

According to Nagar Panchayat accountant Maharudra Wadkar, the civic body will pay ₹1,000 per male dog towards sterilisation, food and post-operative care under the contract.

Sanitary Inspector Ramakant Sonkamble said the agency is expected to remain in Kaij for five to six months to carry out dog-catching, sterilisation and other population control measures across the town.