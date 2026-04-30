Beed: Inter-State Burglar Arrested In Mobile Shop Theft, Multiple Cases Solved | Sourced

Beed: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested an interstate burglar in connection with a mobile shop theft in Beed, solving multiple housebreaking cases across Pune Rural and Ahilyanagar districts, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramniwas Manju Gupta (37), was held following an investigation into a burglary at Shree Sai Mobile Shopee on Subhash Road. The theft took place between 3 am and 3:50 am on April 19, when the accused allegedly broke the shop’s lock and shutter clamps and stole several mobile phones.

A case was registered at Beed City Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the probe, the LCB analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence to track down the suspect.

Police said Gupta, a resident of Thane district, is a habitual offender with more than 50 cases registered against him in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Acting on a tip-off, the team identified and arrested him.

During interrogation, Gupta confessed to the Beed burglary and revealed that he had handed over the stolen phones to another person. He also admitted involvement in several other theft cases.

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Police said the arrest has helped crack multiple housebreaking cases in Pune Rural and Ahilyanagar. Further investigation is underway to trace the stolen property and identify other accused.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, along with a team led by LCB Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad.