Beed Headmaster Suspended Over Fake Student Enrolments

UP Teacher Suspended, Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Attempt On 14-Year-Old Boy | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: In an alleged student enrolment fraud, the headmaster of a prominent school in Beed has been suspended for allegedly arranging the enrolment of students from Uttarakhand to inflate the pupil count and protect a sanctioned teaching post.

The action was taken against Sarang Joshi, headmaster of Champavati Primary School, following an inquiry by the district education department that found irregularities in admission records submitted shortly before the government-mandated enrolment deadline.

Under state education norms, schools must maintain a minimum student strength to retain sanctioned teaching posts, with September 30 set as the cut-off date for online registration. Facing the prospect of losing a teaching post due to declining enrolment, the school administration allegedly arranged the transfer of three students from Uttarakhand on September 28.

The students were identified as Prince Ramnath Vishwakarma, Arnav Ram Bhavan Verma and Aryan Chandrashekhar. Their profiles were allegedly uploaded to the government portal, showing them as enrolled students of the school and helping it avoid the declaration of a teacher as surplus.

Following complaints, the Beed education department conducted an inspection at the school. The preliminary inquiry reportedly found irregularities in the enrolment records and held Joshi responsible for the entries.

Beed Education Officer Jayshree Chavan submitted a detailed investigation report to the Director of Education on Friday. This was followed by Joshi’s suspension on Monday morning.

The disciplinary action has drawn attention to enrolment verification procedures and the monitoring of student records by supervisory officials.