Beed: Goat Theft Bid Foiled In Georai, 1 Held | Sourced

Beed: In a dramatic midnight chase, alert villagers and Georai police thwarted an attempt by an inter-district gang to steal goats using a getaway car. While two accomplices managed to flee after their car crashed into an oncoming SUV, police apprehended one suspect and recovered three stolen goats along with the vehicle, collectively valued at ₹4.45 lakh, according to a police press release.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Rahul Vasant Gade, a resident of Mahalakshmi (Hiware) in Nevasa tehsil of Ahilyanagar district.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 1am on September 28 at Belgaon Cross Road in Georai tehsil. A local farmer woke up after hearing his goats bleating in distress and spotted the suspects loading the animals into a white Maruti Suzuki Swift before speeding away.

The complainant immediately alerted his relatives in Ram Nagar Tanda over the phone, following which a group of villagers gave chase. Sensing that they were being pursued, the suspects allegedly accelerated recklessly. However, their getaway was cut short when their car collided head-on with an approaching Toyota Fortuner (MH-16-BY-7272). Both vehicles were substantially damaged in the collision.

Taking advantage of the darkness, two of the suspects fled the scene, while Gade allegedly hid nearby. The villagers alerted Georai police, following which a team led by Police Inspector Kishore Pawar, Sub-Inspector Ram Khot and personnel Sanjay Sonawane and Amol Sonawane rushed to the spot. With the help of villagers, police searched the area, found Gade and recovered the three stolen goats left inside the crashed Swift.

Investigators said the suspects had taken measures to avoid identification. They had allegedly removed both the front and rear registration number plates of the car and were wearing black T-shirts and shorts. Police said all three suspects are from Nevasa tehsil in Ahilyanagar district. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the two absconding accomplices.

A case (Crime No. 296/2026) has been registered at Georai Police Station under Sections 303(2) (theft), 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Head Constable Sunder Rathod is conducting the investigation under the supervision of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sameer Shaikh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Katke.