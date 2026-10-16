Beed: Georai ZP Teacher Held Over Sexual Harassment Of 4 Students

21-Year-Old Woman Booked Over Sexual Conduct With 17-Year-Old Boy In Pune's Talegaon Dabhade | Representative Image

Beed: A Zilla Parishad primary school teacher has been taken into custody and booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing four Class 4 girl students in a village in Georai tehsil. The accused has been identified as Avinash Dhere.

According to police, the alleged incidents took place between October 12 and October 14. The teacher allegedly misbehaved with a 10-year-old student and three of her classmates during the midday recess and after school hours, making them stay back in the classroom.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the girls informed their family members. Angry parents approached the school, questioned the teacher and detained him on the premises before informing the police.

Police reached the spot, took the teacher into custody and brought him to Georai police station.

A case has been registered at Georai police station under Sections 74 and 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8, 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Pink Squad under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Bhagwat Kadam.