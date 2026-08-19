 Beed: Georai Talathi Held With ₹70,000 Bribe To Facilitate Illegal Sand Transportation
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Beed: Georai Talathi Held With ₹70,000 Bribe To Facilitate Illegal Sand Transportation

The accused has been identified as Vilas Rajendra Morale, posted at Khamgaon Sajja in Georai tehsil. According to the ACB, Morale allegedly demanded ₹70,000 from a person in exchange for facilitating illegal sand transportation. Following a complaint, the ACB verified the demand and subsequently laid a trap

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Beed: Georai Talathi Held With ₹70,000 Bribe To Facilitate Illegal Sand Transportation
Beed: Georai Talathi Held With ₹70,000 Bribe To Facilitate Illegal Sand Transportation | Representative Image

Beed: A talathi (village revenue official) of Khamgaon Sajja in Georai tehsil was caught red-handed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 to facilitate the illegal transportation of sand.

The accused has been identified as Vilas Rajendra Morale, posted at Khamgaon Sajja in Georai tehsil.

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According to the ACB, Morale allegedly demanded ₹70,000 from a person in exchange for facilitating illegal sand transportation. Following a complaint, the ACB verified the demand and subsequently laid a trap.

Morale was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe amount, following which the ACB team took him into custody.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACB officer Bhaskar Navale of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit. The process of registering a case against the revenue official was underway.

The action comes amid concerns over illegal sand extraction and transportation in Beed district.

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