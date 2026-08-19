Beed: Georai Talathi Held With ₹70,000 Bribe To Facilitate Illegal Sand Transportation | Representative Image

Beed: A talathi (village revenue official) of Khamgaon Sajja in Georai tehsil was caught red-handed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 to facilitate the illegal transportation of sand.

The accused has been identified as Vilas Rajendra Morale, posted at Khamgaon Sajja in Georai tehsil.

According to the ACB, Morale allegedly demanded ₹70,000 from a person in exchange for facilitating illegal sand transportation. Following a complaint, the ACB verified the demand and subsequently laid a trap.

Morale was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe amount, following which the ACB team took him into custody.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACB officer Bhaskar Navale of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit. The process of registering a case against the revenue official was underway.

The action comes amid concerns over illegal sand extraction and transportation in Beed district.