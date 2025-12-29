Beed: Farmer Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Issuance Of Kunbi Certificate | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Yempure Vasti near Majarsumba village in Beed tehsil on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Baburao Vitthal Yempure, who reportedly took the extreme step after growing increasingly frustrated over the non-issuance of Kunbi caste certificates for himself and his family.

According to local sources, while several of Yempure’s relatives had successfully obtained their Kunbi certificates, his son’s applications were allegedly facing repeated hurdles at the tehsil office. Despite multiple visits to the administrative headquarters, their applications remained pending.

Family acquaintances said Yempure was deeply distressed as the absence of the caste certificate was adversely affecting his son’s educational and professional prospects, particularly access to reservation benefits.

Upon receiving information, the Neknoor police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The body was subsequently shifted to the Neknoor Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members, said Assistant Police Inspector Chandrakant Gosavi of Neknoor police station.

Gosavi added that no suicide note was found at the scene. No formal complaint had been registered till Saturday, as the family members were occupied with the final rites.

Family members have claimed that Baburao Vitthal Yempure ended his life due to frustration over the prolonged delay in the issuance of the Kunbi certificate.