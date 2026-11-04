Beed: Duo Posing As Tata Motors Officials Booked For ₹5.44 Lakh Fraud

Tata Motors | File Photo

Beed: Two men masquerading as senior officials of Tata Motors have been booked for allegedly duping a businessman from Tokwadi in Parli Vaijnath tehsil of ₹5.44 lakh under the guise of procuring a commercial truck at a subsidised rate.

The Parli rural police registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspects, identified as Atish Walmiki, a native of Khed in Ratnagiri district, and Ashish Dodke, a resident of Palghar.

According to police sources, the complainant, Rajabhau Munde, who runs a brick kiln business in Tokwadi, was looking to purchase a heavy commercial truck to expand his transport operations. Munde’s uncle introduced him to Walmiki and Dodke. Posing as senior Tata Motors executives, the duo won Munde's confidence by promising to arrange the vehicle through company channels on favourable finance terms.

Between July and September, the duo extracted a total of ₹5.44 lakh from Munde through staggered transactions involving UPI transfers, cheques and cash, claiming that the funds were required for a down payment and processing charges.

Suspicion arose when the suspects failed to deliver the truck within the agreed timeframe and subsequently switched off their mobile phones, severing all contact. Realising that he had been cheated, Munde lodged a formal complaint with the Parli rural police.

"A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered against the two suspects. We have traced their preliminary banking transactions and further probe is underway," said police sub-inspector Ankush Nimone, the investigating officer.