Beed: Driver Sells Off Cottonseed Oil Worth ₹51.9 Lakh, Fakes Tanker Crash In Gujarat | Representational image

Beed: The police have booked a Punjab-based tanker driver and his unidentified accomplices for criminal breach of trust and cheating after they allegedly misappropriated 35,030 kg of cottonseed wash oil worth ₹51.9 lakh and staged a road accident to cover up the theft.

The Peth Beed police registered the case following a complaint by Abhishek Jagdish Charkha (36), a resident of Venkatesh Nagar in Beed and proprietor of Mauli Agro and Oil Industries in the local Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

According to the police, Charkha had dispatched 35,030 kg of cottonseed wash oil to Ambar Protein Industries in Changodar, Gujarat, on Nov 14. The consignment was loaded onto a 16-wheeler tanker (GJ-18-BT-0336) operated by Khushi Road Line Transport of Sillod and driven by Jaswant Gurcharan Singh (45), a resident of Mohalla Nana Kasar, Rohi Kanda, in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

In the early hours of Nov 18, the consignor received a phone call informing him that the tanker had overturned near Virpur in Vyara taluka of Gujarat's Tapi district, close to the Mandal toll plaza on the Dhule-Surat Highway.

Charkha, accompanied by his friend Pankaj Bhutada, rushed to the accident spot but found no significant oil spillage on the road. An inspection revealed that barely 400 to 500 kg of oil remained inside the tanker, raising suspicions about the whereabouts of the missing oil.

Meanwhile, Singh's mobile phone was switched off and he had reportedly fled the scene, further strengthening suspicions of foul play. Preliminary observations by the Gujarat police also pointed towards a staged accident following the alleged illegal sale of the cargo.

Charkha subsequently approached the Peth Beed police station and lodged a formal complaint alleging fraud worth ₹51.9 lakh.

"We have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against the tanker driver and others involved. Further investigation is underway to trace where the stolen oil was offloaded, identify other conspirators and determine who orchestrated the fake accident," a Peth Beed police official said.

The incident has sparked concern among local traders and industrialists in the Beed MIDC belt.

Worker Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Waluj Factory

A 49-year-old worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Akash Plastic Company in the L-sector of the Waluj Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Basudev Sthin, lived on the company premises.

According to available information, workers arriving at the company for their regular duties on Sunday morning found Sthin unresponsive. They immediately informed the company owner, Ramdas Lahane, about the incident.

On receiving information, the Waluj MIDC police rushed to the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to a government hospital.

Meanwhile, Lahane said Sthin had been unwell for the past two days. However, the police said the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after receiving the medical report. The Waluj MIDC police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.