Beed DLSA Extends Support To ‘Amrit Daud’ Winner Ramabai Ranveer | Sourced

Beed: Ramabai Ranveer, 47, who won the first prize in the ‘Amrit Daud’ race organised as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of Kholeshwar Educational Complex of the Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha in Ambajogai, has received educational and other assistance from the Beed District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Ranveer participated in the race to secure a better future for her two daughters and support her family. She surprised many by finishing first, leaving several young runners behind.

The incident drew the attention of the Supreme Court, which directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, to explore ways of assisting Ranveer. Following the court’s directions, NALSA, through the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority in Mumbai, approached the Beed DLSA and issued directions regarding possible assistance to the race winner under various NALSA schemes.

Acting on the directions, DLSA Beed Secretary Dr Wahab Syed, under the guidance of Dinesh P Surana, Chairman of the Beed District Legal Services Authority, arranged support for Ranveer and her two daughters on September 4, 2026.

The assistance included sarees, shoes, footwear, competitive examination books and other educational materials. The support was provided in coordination with the Beed district administration.

The DLSA has also appointed Adhikar Mitras Tatvashil Kamble, Ashok Tangade and Mithun Jogdand to facilitate further assistance. The legal services team is coordinating with the Hingoli district administration and the sarpanch of Pothra village in Kalamnuri tehsil to help Ranveer and her daughters access various government welfare schemes.

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The initiative highlights the DLSA’s role beyond providing legal services by helping vulnerable families access educational and government support.

Dr Wahab A Syed said the assistance was aimed at ensuring that Ranveer and her daughters receive the support necessary to build a more secure and dignified future.