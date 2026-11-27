District Administration Proposes ₹124.89 Crore Plan To Tackle Potential Water Scarcity | Representational image (AI-generated)

Beed: Anticipating potential water scarcity in the upcoming summer, the district administration has begun advance planning and drafted a comprehensive contingency action plan for the period from October 2026 to June 2027.

While the overall plan covering both rural and urban areas is pegged at ₹154.35 crore, a specific proposal of ₹124.89 crore has been submitted to the state government for 1,264 rural villages and 1,144 hamlets (wadis).

Prepared by the water scarcity cell of the District Collectorate, the action plan has been submitted to the Divisional Commissioner in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. For rural areas, various mitigation measures have been proposed for the October–December 2026 quarter.

These include water supply through tankers, acquisition of private wells, temporary supplementary piped water schemes, special repairs to existing water supply schemes, deepening of wells, drilling of new borewells and hand pump repairs.

According to the rural action plan, a total of 6,424 measures have been proposed across 1,265 villages and 1,144 hamlets (wadis), with an estimated budgetary provision of ₹124.89 crore.

Separately, planning has been undertaken for urban areas from October 2026 to June 2027. The urban plan outlines 84 measures for October–December 2026, 843 measures for January–March 2027 and 474 measures for April–June 2027. The estimated expenditure for these three phases is ₹5.93 crore, ₹14.91 crore and ₹8.61 crore, respectively.

To ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply during the dry spell, the administration will focus on tanker operations, acquisition of wells and repairs to water supply schemes.

Officials stated that the advance preparations aim to prevent water shortages from worsening and spare rural and urban residents from drinking water hardships next summer.

₹154-Crore District Water Scarcity Action Plan at a Glance

- Rural allocation: ₹124.89 crore

- Urban allocation: ₹29.45 crore

- Total proposed measures: 7,825

- Beneficiary villages: 1,280

- Hamlets/settlements (wadis-vastis): 1,144