Beed: Cyber Fraudster Dupes Majalgaon SDO Of ₹30,000 | Representational Image

Beed: A cyber fraudster allegedly duped Majalgaon Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Gaurav Sahebrao Ingole of ₹30,000 by falsely claiming that the vehicle of a district collector had met with an accident and that the collector’s son had suffered serious injuries requiring urgent medical treatment.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Majalgaon Rural police station.

According to the complaint, Ingole received a phone call from an unknown person on Sunday afternoon. The caller claimed to be a personal assistant named “Joshi” of former minister Dhananjay Munde and told Ingole that Mumbai District Collector Saurabh Katiyar’s vehicle had met with an accident near Wadwani.

The caller further claimed that Katiyar’s son had sustained serious injuries in the accident and that money was urgently required for his treatment.

Believing the caller, Ingole transferred ₹30,000 in two instalments through a QR code sent by the accused. The money was transferred from the bank account of his brother, Amit Paikerrao.

However, Ingole later became suspicious and contacted Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson to verify the information. After confirming that no such accident had taken place, he realised that he had been duped.

Based on Ingole’s complaint, Majalgaon Rural police registered a case against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Ambhore is investigating the case. With the assistance of the cyber police, investigators are examining the accused’s mobile number, QR code and financial transactions to trace the person behind the fraud.