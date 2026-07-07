Beed Civic Body Orders Immediate Action On Contaminated Water Supply | Sourced

Beed: Taking serious note of complaints about contaminated drinking water from several parts of the town following the onset of the monsoon, the Beed Municipal Council has directed its administration to take immediate corrective measures and ensure the supply of clean, safe and timely drinking water to residents.

The directions were issued by Municipal Council President Premlata Parve during a meeting of the Standing Committee held at the Beed Municipal Council office on Monday afternoon.

The committee reviewed the town's water supply system, with particular focus on complaints of contaminated drinking water. Officials were instructed to address the issue on priority and ensure that residents do not face inconvenience due to unsafe water supply.

The meeting also discussed a range of civic issues, including grievances of municipal employees, matters related to the Dock Bungalow at Quilla Maidan, pending issues in the electricity department, and various civic amenities across the city.

Officials of the concerned departments were directed to expedite pending works and focus on delivering efficient, timely and quality civic services to citizens.

Among those present were Vice-President Vinod Muluk, Sanitation Committee Chairperson Shaikh Nizam, Standing Committee Chairman Amar Naikwade, BJP group leader Dr Sarikatai Kshirsagar, committee chairperson Balasaheb Gunjal, Works Committee Chairman Sanjay Udaan, Women and Child Development Committee Chairperson Aarti Ranjit Bansode, Councillor Bharat Kamble, along with municipal officials and heads of various departments.