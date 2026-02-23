 Beed: Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Gold Worth ₹5.85 Lakh Looted In Ambajogai
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Beed: Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes, Gold Worth ₹5.85 Lakh Looted In Ambajogai | Representational Image

Beed: In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants allegedly robbed a jeweller of gold ornaments worth ₹5.85 lakh after throwing chilli powder into his eyes and intercepting his motorcycle at the Dighol Amba area in Ambajogai tehsil on the Kaij-Ambajogai road on Saturday morning. This is the third such robbery reported in the area within 16 days.

According to police, the victim, Bibhishan Ganpati Gaike, a gold trader from Dharur, regularly visits Dighol Amba in Ambajogai tehsil every Saturday on his motorcycle to conduct gold purchase and sale transactions.

On Saturday, at around 9.15 am, Gaike was passing near a dargah in the Dighol Amba locality via the old Hoal road when four youths aged between 20 and 25, who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs, arrived on two motorcycles. The accused allegedly blocked his vehicle, threw chilli powder into his eyes, snatched a bag containing gold ornaments from his possession, and fled the scene with jewellery worth ₹5.85 lakh.

Upon receiving information, Assistant Police Inspector Machhindra Shendge, Police Sub-Inspector Bhimrao Manjare, and a team from the Yusufwadgaon Police Station rushed to the spot. Police have launched a search operation, set up checkpoints, and formed special teams to trace the accused.

Third robbery in 16 days

Police said this was the third robbery reported in the area within a span of 16 days. On February 5, jewellery worth ₹4.35 lakh was looted from a trader from Ambajogai when he had stopped by the roadside. On February 17, a retired bus driver was robbed of ornaments worth ₹2.5 lakh after his motorcycle was intercepted while travelling from Kalamb to Surdi village.

Notably, all three incidents occurred within the limits of the Yusufwadgaon Police Station, triggering fear and concern among traders in Kaij, Ambajogai, and other parts of the district.

