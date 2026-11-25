Beed CEO Orders FIR Over ₹41.33 Lakh Misappropriation In Parli Silt-Removal Scheme | Representative Image

Beed: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jithin Rahman has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) following an inquiry that uncovered financial irregularities worth ₹41,33,511 in the implementation of the state government's Gaalmukt Dharan, Gaalyukt Shivar (silt-free dam, silt-rich farm) scheme in Wantakli gram panchayat of Parli tehsil.

Acting on the inquiry report, Rahman on Nov 20 directed Parli Panchayat Samiti Block Development Officer (BDO) Rajvardhan Bhosale to lodge a formal complaint at the local police station and initiate legal action.

Following the directive, Bhosale entrusted Panchayat Samiti Extension Officer RB Shendge with further action in the matter on Nov 23.

The irregularities came to light after incumbent Wantakli Sarpanch Gangabai Dnyanoba Hange lodged a formal complaint on Sept 25, 2026, alleging large-scale misappropriation of funds meant for farmers.

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According to the complaint, former sarpanch Hanumant Mane and the gram panchayat officer concerned allegedly colluded to illegally disburse funds using joint signatures between 2023 and 2026, even though Mane's term as sarpanch had expired on Dec 31, 2022. A subsequent joint inquiry at the Parli Panchayat Samiti and Beed Zilla Parishad levels substantiated the allegations of financial misconduct.

No-confidence motion against sarpanch

Meanwhile, the corruption probe has triggered political friction in the village. Shortly after the inquiry gained momentum, eight gram panchayat members moved a no-confidence motion against Hange, who had raised the allegations. Voting on the motion is expected to take place soon.