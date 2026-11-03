Beed Businessman Cheated Of ₹47 Lakh After Befriending 2 Women On Tango App | Sourced

Beed: A case of cyber blackmail has come to light in Beed, where a 36-year-old businessman was allegedly duped of ₹47 lakh by two women who befriended him through the social networking app Tango and later threatened to circulate his private video online.

The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against two women, identified as Priya Devi Prasad and Tamanna Rawat, both originally from Nepal and currently residing in Delhi.

According to the complaint, the businessman, a native of Hivarapahadi village in Beed district who is currently based in Pune, became acquainted with Priya through the Tango app in May 2024. During their interaction, she allegedly recorded a private video of him during a video call and subsequently began blackmailing him, threatening to upload the footage online.

The accused allegedly demanded money by threatening to expose the video. The complainant also claimed that the two women forced him to book a hotel in Dubai in August and cheated him in connection with the booking.

Fearing public humiliation and damage to his reputation, the businessman allegedly transferred a total of ₹47 lakh to the accused through various bank accounts and cryptocurrency transactions.

The complainant further alleged that the women had lodged a false complaint against him in Delhi, which was subsequently quashed by a court.

In another allegation, the complainant claimed that the accused had obtained Indian passports using forged documents and were involved in taking Indian women abroad for prostitution.

Based on the complaint, the Shivajinagar police have registered a case involving cheating and extortion under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Passports Act. Police Inspector Sheetalkumar Ballal of Shivajinagar police station is conducting further investigation.