Beed: BMC Urged To Install 2,500 Streetlights Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

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Beed: With the Ganesh festival and other major festivities approaching, BJP group leader in the Beed Municipal Council, Dr Sarika Yogesh Kshirsagar, has urged the civic body to urgently procure and install 2,500 new streetlights across Beed town.

Kshirsagar submitted a memorandum to Municipal Council Chief Officer Vikram Mandurke on Tuesday, seeking the immediate installation and activation of the lights on major roads, junctions and areas where Ganesh festival mandals are located.

She said Beed town was expanding rapidly, while streetlights on several major roads and in residential areas were either non-functional or absent. This was causing considerable inconvenience to residents, particularly women and senior citizens travelling at night.

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According to the memorandum, the town requires around 5,000 additional streetlights at locations where lighting infrastructure is currently inadequate. However, considering the approaching Ganesh festival, followed by Dussehra and Diwali, the civic body should immediately procure at least 2,500 lights and install them on priority routes and at major junctions.

Kshirsagar said large numbers of people would be out on the streets during the festive season, making adequate street lighting important from the perspective of public safety.

The memorandum was submitted in the presence of several BJP leaders and workers, including Sanjay Udan, Rana Chavan, Shubham Dhoot, Adv. Nagesh Tambare, Rahul Gurkhude, Mustafa Syed, Munna Gaikwad, Nandkishor Pingale, Nitin Sakhare, Mangesh Dhongde, Adv. Govind Shirale, Aditya Mane, Amol Paul, Kiran Bedre, Vishal Raut, Shivraj Shirsat and Milind Thokal.

Kshirsagar also urged the municipal authorities to complete road-crossing works at key locations before the Ganesh festival. Large crowds gather around various Ganesh mandals during the festival, and properly planned crossings would help improve pedestrian safety and traffic management.

The memorandum also highlighted the poor condition of several roads in the city. The civic body was urged to fill potholes and lay murum, wherever necessary, before the festival to ensure safer movement of residents and devotees.

The growing menace of stray dogs in Beed was another concern raised in the memorandum. Kshirsagar sought immediate and effective measures, in accordance with applicable rules, to control the stray dog population and protect children, women and senior citizens.