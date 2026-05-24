Beed: Ambajogai’s ‘Book Village’ Proposal Gains Momentum After State Institute Directive | Sourced

Beed: The process to declare the historic town of Ambajogai as a ‘Book Village’ has gained momentum after the State Marathi Development Institute directed the Beed administration to begin the required legal and technical procedures for the initiative.

The move comes after MLA Namita Akshay Mundada raised the demand and submitted a proposal to the state government seeking official recognition for Ambajogai as a Book Village.

Following the proposal, the State Marathi Development Institute asked the district administration to provide geographical details of the town and information about residents willing to voluntarily participate in the project.

In response, the office of the Additional District Collector of Beed submitted a detailed map of Ambajogai, civic information and applications received from local residents. Officials said five organisations and six private individuals from the town have formally applied to take part in the initiative.

According to Dr Shamkant Deore, a field inspection is mandatory before any village or town can be selected as a Book Village. The Additional District Collector has now been instructed to carry out a detailed inspection of Ambajogai and submit a report to the institute at the earliest.

The final decision on declaring Ambajogai as a Book Village will be taken after the institute reviews the inspection report.