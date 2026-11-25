Beed Administration Gears Up For Manmath Swami Maharaj’s Annual Fair At Kapildhar | Sourced

Beed: The administration has stepped up preparations for the annual Kartik Purnima fair at Shri Kshetra Kapildhar, a major pilgrimage centre of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. The religious celebrations, being held from Nov 23 to 25, are expected to draw several lakh devotees from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Additional Collector Harish Dharmik visited Kapildhar to review the arrangements and directed officials to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims, with particular emphasis on drinking water, traffic regulation, sanitation, healthcare, police security and emergency management. He stressed the need for close coordination among departments to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.

Manmath Swami Maharaj is revered as a prominent Veerashaiva saint, spiritual thinker and poet in Maharashtra's Shaivite tradition. Born at Neknoor in Beed district, he spread the message of devotion to Lord Shiva, self-realisation, righteous conduct and the guru-disciple tradition through his literary and spiritual works. His Sanjeevan Samadhi at Kapildhar has made the place an important pilgrimage centre.

This year's celebrations feature a series of religious programmes, including a special abhishek of the saint's samadhi at dawn, week-long chanting of Lord Shiva's name, bhajans, kirtans, recitation of Param Rahasya, religious assemblies, a pilgrimage procession, Shiva Diksha, Kumbh Snan and Mahaprasad. The temple premises have been decorated with flowers and illuminated for the occasion.

The main procession will be held at noon, when a silver idol depicting the child form of Manmath Swami Maharaj will be carried in a palanquin from the pavilion in front of the temple. The procession will feature traditional rituals, devotional songs, chants of Lord Shiva's name and showers of gulal in the presence of religious leaders, Shivacharyas and community representatives.

On Nov 24, a government-sponsored special worship ceremony at the saint's Sanjeevan Samadhi will be held. The 31st state-level annual gathering of the Shiva Akhil Bharatiya Veerashaiv Yuvak Sanghatana will also take place. Distinguished personalities from various fields will be honoured with the Shiva Rashtriya Bhushan award.

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Water shortage poses major challenge

A major challenge this year is the shortage of water following deficient rainfall, which has left the famous Kapildhar waterfall dry. Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of drinking water for pilgrims has become a key priority.

Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke has issued specific instructions to officials and staff regarding crowd management, traffic arrangements, drinking water supply and sanitation.

The administration plans to deploy water tankers and temporary storage tanks at strategic locations and establish designated water distribution points. Health teams will remain on standby to provide first aid and emergency medical assistance, while adequate police personnel will be deployed to regulate traffic and maintain law and order.

The administration has urged devotees to avoid wasting water, use the facilities provided, maintain cleanliness and exercise caution in the hilly terrain.