Beed Activists Seek Probe Into Childbirth Negligence Cases | Sourced

Beed: Alleging medical negligence during childbirth at the Mother and Child Hospital attached to Beed District Hospital, social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale has demanded a fair and independent inquiry, registration of criminal cases against those found responsible, and action against the concerned medical professionals under applicable regulations.

Dr Dhawale and other activists staged a protest outside the district hospital on Monday, demanding an investigation into the deaths of Chhaya Ganesh Panchal and Shaikh Muskan, who allegedly died during childbirth, as well as complications faced by 19-year-old Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad of Wadwani following a caesarean section.

According to Dhawale, Sandhya allegedly developed an infection after medical material was left inside her abdomen during the surgery. She is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, he claimed.

The activists have demanded that an independent inquiry determine the exact medical responsibility in each case. They also sought criminal proceedings against officials and staff found guilty and called for the competent authority to examine their medical licences in accordance with the law.

Questions over facilities at ₹24-crore hospital

Dhawale also raised concerns over patient safety at the Mother and Child Hospital, reportedly constructed at a cost of around ₹24 crore to provide quality healthcare, particularly to economically weaker sections.

The demand for action comes amid growing concerns over alleged lapses at the hospital. The death of Shaikh Muskan during childbirth last month was followed by the case involving Sandhya Gaikwad, prompting calls for greater accountability.

The protesters demanded that authorities should not merely constitute inquiry committees but should make their findings public and fix responsibility based on the findings.

The activists also demanded an inquiry into previous deaths of women admitted to Beed District Hospital for childbirth. Dhawale alleged that despite demands from relatives and social organisations following the deaths of Chhaya Panchal and Muskan Shaikh, action had been delayed in the name of inquiries.

Dhawale said a memorandum had been submitted to Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, seeking the suspension of District Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke until the inquiries into the alleged negligence cases are completed.

Several activists and citizens participated in the protest, including Shikha Yunus, Shaikh Mubeen, Ramnath Khod, Ashok Yede, Sadeque Syed, Balasaheb More, Kishkindha Panchal, Sunita Panchal, Ramdhan Jamale, Dr Sanjay Tandale, Bajirao Dhakane, Hanuman Ghodke, Abasaheb Jadhav, Bhimrao Kute, Shankar Ghadge, Sarfaraz Khan, Ramchandra Dhumal and Vishwas Bhore.