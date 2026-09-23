Beed Activists Flag Encroachment At Hindu Crematorium | Sourced

Beed: The existence of a Hindu crematorium adjacent to the Bindusara riverbed at Sant Savata Mali Chowk on Mondha Road has come under threat due to alleged encroachment. Local activists have accused the Beed Municipal Council of failing to protect the crematorium premises and prevent unauthorised occupation of the riverbed and surrounding land.

RTI activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale and social activist Ramnath Khod have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar through the Beed District Collector and Chief Officer of the Beed Municipal Council.

The activists have demanded an immediate land survey, verification of official records and removal of unauthorised occupants. They have also warned of an agitation if the administration fails to act.

The crematorium was constructed in 2005-06 near the Bindusara riverbed using local area development funds allocated by former MLA Sunil Dhande. Activists allege that the municipal council failed to maintain the facility over the years, allowing the premises to become overgrown and vulnerable to encroachment.

According to Khod, the Chief Officer of the Beed Municipal Council issued a notice on July 8, 2025, to office-bearers of the Shri Sant Shiromani Savata Mali Maharaj Temple over alleged unauthorised alterations at the site.

The notice stated that the original ‘Hindu Crematorium’ signage on the entrance arch had been painted over and replaced with temple-related branding. It also flagged an allegedly unauthorised dirt road passing through the crematorium premises.

The civic body directed those responsible to restore the original signage and remove the road, warning of criminal action.

Activists claim that while the altered signage was subsequently removed, the road continues to be used by pedestrians and vehicles. They have demanded a joint land measurement based on revenue records to demarcate the crematorium’s boundaries and removal of all unauthorised structures.

They have also sought action against officials allegedly responsible for failing to prevent the encroachment.