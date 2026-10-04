Beed: Accused Held After Fleeing In Ambajogai House-Breaking Case; Gold, Silver Ornaments Recovered | Sourced

Beed: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Beed police arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a house-breaking case in Ambajogai and recovered 18 tolas (187.430 grams) of gold ornaments and 743 grams of silver ornaments from his possession.

The latest recovery takes the total seizure in the case to 45 tolas of gold ornaments and 1,601 grams of silver ornaments, police said.

According to the police, a family from Ambajogai had locked their house and gone out of town for work. On September 20, an unidentified burglar allegedly broke open the door and entered the house, stealing 53 tolas of gold ornaments, nearly 1.75 kg of silver ornaments and cash.

A case was registered at Ambajogai City police station under Sections 331(3), 331(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The LCB began a parallel investigation into the case.

During the investigation, police arrested Amar Kakasaheb Thorat, 23, of Krantinagar in Ambajogai, and Jagjeetsingh Achalsingh Dudhni, 32, of Shivaji Chowk in Parli, on September 25. Police recovered 27 tolas (270 grams) of gold and 858 grams of silver ornaments from them.

However, another accused, identified as Mangalsingh Hirasingh Bawri, 22, of Shivaji Chowk, Parli, had allegedly fled after the crime.

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The LCB team, led by PSI Sushant Sutale, used technical analysis and information from confidential sources to trace Bawri. After tracking him outside the district and the state, police learnt that he was likely to return to his home in Parli.

On October 3, the team laid a trap near the Parli railway bridge and apprehended Bawri. Police recovered 18 tolas (187.430 grams) of gold ornaments and 743 grams of silver ornaments from him.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendents of Police Chetna Tidke and Sameer Sheikh, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Shinde. LCB officials and personnel, including Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad and PSI Sushant Sutale, were part of the team.