Beed Accident: Viral CCTV Raises School Bus Safety Questions After 9-Year-Old Girl Is Hit By Speeding Bike | WATCH

Beed Accident: Viral CCTV Raises School Bus Safety Questions After 9-Year-Old Girl Is Hit By Speeding Bike | Sourced

Beed: A nine-year-old schoolgirl sustained severe injuries after she was hit by a speeding motorcycle while attempting to cross the road after alighting from her school bus in Beed city's Gayanagar area on Saturday. The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage over alleged lapses in student safety by the school bus staff.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The injured girl, identified as Abhidnya Abhijeet Madiwale (9), was returning home from school when the bus stopped on the roadside. After getting off, she walked in front of the bus and attempted to cross the road to reach her house. She was allegedly struck by a speeding motorcycle and fell unconscious after the impact.

Abhidnya was rushed to a private hospital in Beed, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition was stated to be serious.

The viral video has sparked criticism from parents and citizens, who questioned why the child was allowed to cross the road unaccompanied. The footage purportedly shows the bus parked along the roadside without any attendant assisting students in crossing safely.

Following the incident, District Traffic Branch Acting Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil directed Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Jadhavar and his team to visit the hospital and gather details of the accident.

Read Also Student Injured After School Gate Collapses At ZP Primary School In Beed

Officials said the safety of students after they alight from school buses is the responsibility of the bus driver and attendant. In this case, the child was reportedly left to cross the road alone after the bus stopped.

Senior Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil said notices would be issued to all schools in Beed city directing them to strictly comply with prescribed traffic and student safety norms. He warned that institutions found violating the norms would face strict legal action. Patil also said a meeting with the managements of all schools would be convened soon to review compliance with student transport safety regulations.