 Beed: ACB Nabs MSRTC Labour Officer For Taking ₹30,000 Bribe
The accused government officer has been identified as Dinesh Babulal Rathod (38, residing near ITI College, Beed)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Beed: ACB Nabs MSRTC Labour Officer For Taking ₹30,000 Bribe | Representative Image

The Dharashiv Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the labour officer of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 at his office in Beed on Friday. The accused government officer has been identified as Dinesh Babulal Rathod (38, residing near ITI College, Beed).

According to the details, the complainant is a driver at the MSRTC depot in Beed. Rathod demanded ₹70,000 from the complainant to facilitate his appointment at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and regularise his one month’s leave. After negotiation, the deal was settled at ₹60,000, with the first instalment of ₹30,000 to be paid in Rathod’s office at the depot on Friday. As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the Dharashiv ACB.

article-image



