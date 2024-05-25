Beed: ACB Nabs MSRTC Labour Officer For Taking ₹30,000 Bribe | Representative Image

The Dharashiv Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the labour officer of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 at his office in Beed on Friday. The accused government officer has been identified as Dinesh Babulal Rathod (38, residing near ITI College, Beed).



According to the details, the complainant is a driver at the MSRTC depot in Beed. Rathod demanded ₹70,000 from the complainant to facilitate his appointment at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and regularise his one month’s leave. After negotiation, the deal was settled at ₹60,000, with the first instalment of ₹30,000 to be paid in Rathod’s office at the depot on Friday. As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the Dharashiv ACB.





After confirming the demand, ACB officers laid a trap and arrested Rathod while accepting ₹30,000 in his office. A case has been registered with the Shivajinagar police station in Beed. The operation was executed by ACB Deputy Superintendent Siddharam Mehtre, along with Dinkar Ugalmugle, Vishnu Bele, Bishal Doke, Nagesh Sherkar, Dattatray Karde, and others.