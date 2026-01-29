Beed ACB Action: Middleman Held For Accepting Bribe On Behalf Of Constable | Representative Image

Beed: A private intermediary was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for a Majalgaon City police constable for allegedly allowing unhindered transportation of sand, officials said on Wednesday. The accused constable has been identified as Amol Kadam.

Following the incident, Beed superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Kanwat ordered the immediate transfer of the police inspector of Majalgaon City police, Rahul Suryatal, to the Beed control room, and Umashankar Kasture has been given the additional charge of Majalgaon City police station as police inspector.

According to the police, the accused constable, Kadam, had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant to ensure smooth movement of sand-laden vehicles, just days after sand mining tenders were finalised in the district. The money was to be collected through a private individual, Tatyasaheb Arde.

A team from the Jalna unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), led by deputy superintendent of police Balasaheb Jadhav, laid a trap on Wednesday near Lendal Hospital on the Majalgaon bypass road. Arde was caught accepting the bribe amount on Kadam’s behalf, after which both were taken into custody.

The process of registering a case against the accused at the Majalgaon City police station was underway at the time of filing this report.