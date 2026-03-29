Beed: 71% Work Completed Under Electoral Roll Revision Drive SIR-2025 | Sourced

Beed: Preparatory activities under the Special Intensive Revision programme (SIR-2025), being implemented by the Office of the District Collector and District Election Officer, have gained momentum in the Beed district, with 71.15% of the work completed so far, officials said.

The ongoing exercise primarily focuses on pre-SIR mapping, verification of demographically similar entries, scrutiny of duplicate and non-differential records, and house-to-house verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The process is being carried out through coordinated efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the district.

According to the administration, verification has been conducted for approximately 22.43 lakh voter records across 2,416 polling stations in the district. Of these, work related to nearly 15.96 lakh entries has already been completed. While several talukas have achieved over 80% progress, authorities noted that certain areas require further acceleration.

Officials stated that special efforts are being undertaken under SIR-2025 to make electoral rolls more accurate and transparent. Citizens have also been urged to cooperate with the process by updating their details wherever necessary.

Meanwhile, all concerned departments have been instructed to ensure the timely completion of the remaining work, and a structured campaign is being implemented to expedite the pending tasks.