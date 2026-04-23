Beed: 59-Second Digital File Takes Centre Stage In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Trial | Sourced

Beed: The Special MCOCA Court in Beed on Tuesday heard key arguments in the murder case of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The court focused on crucial technical evidence during the hearing and scheduled the next date for May 7. The accused were present through video conferencing.

A major point discussed was a 59-second digital file stored on a pen drive. Investigators had recovered this file from a laptop during the probe. The prosecution told the court in writing that only the data taken directly from the laptop should be treated as valid evidence. Officials believe the file may contain important audio or visual clues linked to the planning or execution of the crime.

In a separate development, the main accused, Vishnu Chate, filed an application seeking a general power of attorney through his lawyer. The plea states that he wants to authorise a representative to manage his bank accounts. This is to ensure payment of vehicle EMIs and other pending personal dues. The court is expected to hear the prosecution’s response to this application on the next date.

Outside the court, the victim’s brother Dhananjay Deshmukh raised concerns over delays in the trial. He alleged that the defence is using technical points to slow down the proceedings. He said the family has faith in the judiciary but wants the case to move faster so that justice is not delayed.

The killing of Santosh Deshmukh had caused strong reactions in political circles across the district. Due to the organised nature of the crime and the background of the accused, authorities had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the case.

With focus now on the technical evidence, the hearing on May 7 is expected to be important for the progress of the trial.