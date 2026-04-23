Beed: 55-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Clearing Roof Drain In Majalgaon | Representational Image

Beed: A 55-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while trying to clear a blocked roof drain in Majalgaon town on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Madhukar Vinayakrao Taur, a resident of Majalgaon. The incident took place near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk and has left the local community in shock.

According to police, the area received heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday night. This led to water collecting on the roof of Taur’s house after the drainage outlet got blocked.

On Wednesday morning, Taur went to the roof to remove the debris. He was using an iron rod to clear the drain. During this, the rod came in contact with a live overhead electric wire passing nearby. He received a strong electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

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Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to help him. They immediately took him to a private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The sudden death has created a sombre mood in the area. Police have registered an accidental death report and are carrying out further investigation.