Beed: 5 Stolen Motorcycles Worth ₹2.6 Lakh Recovered | Sourced

Beed: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested an alleged motorcycle thief and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth ₹2.6 lakh, solving four vehicle theft cases registered across Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a special team led by Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad intercepted the suspect at Gevrai on Sunday after receiving information that a stolen motorcycle was being brought to the area for sale.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Machhindra Baban Rathod, a resident of Mansing Tanda in Gevrai tehsil, allegedly confessed that the motorcycle in his possession had been stolen.

Further questioning led Rathod to admit his involvement in four more motorcycle thefts. Police subsequently recovered a total of five stolen motorcycles valued at approximately ₹2.6 lakh.

The recovery helped police solve four pending theft cases registered at Gevrai Police Station, Chaklamba Police Station, and Chikalthana Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkatraman. The Local Crime Branch team was led by Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad, along with other officers and personnel.