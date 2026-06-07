Beed: 30 Passengers Escape Unhurt After Bus Overturns In Kanifnath Ghat | Sourced

Beed: Around 30 passengers had a narrow escape after a private sleeper coach bus overturned in the Kanifnath Ghat section of the Beed-Ahilyanagar State Highway in Ashti taluka early on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at around 4 am when the Pune-Nanded bus allegedly went out of the driver's control while negotiating a sharp curve in the ghat section.

According to police, the Noor Travels bus was travelling towards Nanded when it veered off the road and overturned on its side. Most passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.

Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported. A few passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Government Hospital in Ahilyanagar as a precaution.

A team from Ambhora Police Station led by Assistant Police Inspector Vikrant Hinge rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents. All passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle.

Police later arranged an alternative private bus to transport the passengers to Nanded.

The overturned bus was removed using cranes, preventing major disruption to traffic on the highway.

Following the incident, police warned that strict action would be taken against drivers violating speed limits and safety regulations on hazardous ghat roads.