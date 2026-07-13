Beed: 23-Year-Old Murdered Over Old Rivalry In Ambajogai; 5 Detained | Sourced

Beed: A 23-year-old man was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon and stones on a busy road in Ghatnandur village of Ambajogai tehsil at around 11.30pm on Saturday. Police have registered a case against seven persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Uttreshwar Wakde (23), a resident of Patti Wadgaon in Ambajogai tehsil.

According to police, Wakde was travelling to Ghatnandur on a motorcycle with his friends, Vivek Tarse and Prathamesh Jogdand, to withdraw cash from an ATM when they were allegedly intercepted near Annabhau Sathe Chowk.

The accused, identified as Somnath Kerba Kamble, a resident of Salunkwadi in Ambajogai tehsil, and Vishal Shinde, Gokul Ichke, Suraj Tate, Samadhan Misal, Kanhaiya Sopan Misal and Ganesh Khandare, all residents of Ghatnandur, allegedly attacked the trio over an old rivalry. The assailants reportedly pelted them with stones and bricks, assaulted them with wooden sticks, and stabbed Wakde in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Wakde, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Uttreshwar Wakde, police have registered a murder case against all seven accused.

Meanwhile, residents of Patti Wadgaon staged a sit-in protest outside the Rural Police Station from around 9am on Sunday, demanding action against those who allegedly sheltered the accused. The protest continued for nearly 10 hours before being withdrawn after police assured the villagers that all the accused would be arrested.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the hospital as the victim's mother broke down in grief, leaving many onlookers in tears.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Anantre said five of the accused have been detained, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects. Further investigation is underway.