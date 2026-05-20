Beed: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Godavari River At Purushottampuri | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: A 13-year-old boy drowned in the Godavari riverbed at Purushottampuri in Majalgaon tehsil on Tuesday morning, triggering grief among devotees and anger over alleged administrative lapses in crowd and safety management.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Laxman Mhetre (13), a resident of Patil Galli in Majalgaon town.

Akash had accompanied his family to Purushottampuri, where they had set up a small stall selling chivda and pedhas to earn a livelihood during the pilgrimage. He was assisting his parents and brother in the business.

According to the information received, Akash went to take a bath in the Godavari River in the morning, but unknowingly ventured into a deeper section of the river and drowned. Upon noticing him drowning, local residents and devotees immediately rushed into the water and launched a rescue operation.

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After an extensive search, the boy was pulled out and taken to a private hospital in Majalgaon, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.