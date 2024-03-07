Baramulla Boy Receives Life-Saving Surgery Thanks To Indian Army & Pune's Indrani Balan Foundation |

The Indian Army has demonstrated remarkable compassion and coordinated effort, culminating in life-saving medical assistance for Burhan, a 9-year-old student of Dagger Parivaar School, Baramulla, administered by the Indian Army's Dagger Division and the Indrani Balan Foundation in Kashmir.

Born on August 31, 2015, Burhan was diagnosed with a critical cardiac condition. Their limited financial means posed a significant obstacle to accessing necessary medical treatment, prompting the Indian Army's Dagger Division to swiftly intervene and extend a helping hand.

With the support of the Dagger Division, Burhan underwent an initial assessment with Dr Tariq Rashid, a cardiologist at Government Medical College, Baramulla, on December 22, 2023. Dr Rashid's recommendation for a catheterisation study and subsequent heart surgery underscored the need for advanced medical facilities, which were available in Delhi.

The Indian Army collaborated closely with medical experts of the Indian Army and the Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune, to arrange for Burhan's treatment at the Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt, effectively navigating the complexities of medical procedures and associated expenses.

The successful outcome of Burhan's surgery stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to extend humanitarian aid and ensure access to vital medical care for individuals in need. This heartening display of solidarity and support reaffirms the Indian Army's steadfast dedication to serving the community and upholding the values of compassion and service.