Baramati Police Swiftly Apprehend Robbery Gang Within 24 Hours of Incident

The Baramati City Police Station and Local Crime Branch apprehended an armed robbery gang within a mere 24 hours of the robbery. The gang had executed an audacious robbery at gunpoint in the Pune Rural region on August 7.

The incidents transpired on Tuesday, at Krishna Petroleum Petrol Pump near Patas Road in Baramati City. The gang targeted Mayur Balasaheb Shinde, the cash manager, while he was on his way to the Baramati Co-operative Bank to deposit money. The robbers successfully made off with a significant sum of cash.

Around 12 in the noon as Shinde was en route to the bank, two masked individuals on a Splendor motorcycle approached him from behind. Despite the robbers' relentless efforts to snatch the bag containing Rs 1 lakh 99 thousand, Shinde displayed remarkable courage and steadfastly refused to relinquish the bag. The robbers turned to physical violence, assaulting Shinde and brandishing a firearm. However, Shinde's resilience and the timely intervention of passersby forced the robbers to flee the scene empty-handed.

Upon being alerted to the incident, the Baramati City Police Station promptly dispatched officers to the location. The injured Shinde received medical attention and was subjected to questioning. Senior officer Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police Pune Rural, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Bhoite, Sub Divisional Police Officer Ganesh Ingle, and Senior Police Inspector of Local Crime Branch Avinash Shilimkar swiftly initiated the investigative process.

Through the effective use of confidential informants and technical analysis, the case was promptly cracked, resulting in the arrest of the primary accused, Akshay Dhaije. Notably, Dhaije was an employee at the targeted petrol pump.

