Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 11AM Update: NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule Leads By 8,451 Votes Over NCP's Sunetra Pawar

NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar and NCP(SP) nominee Supriya Sule |

Baramati is one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in the country. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule is leading by 8,451 votes over NCP nominee Sunetra Pawar as per the 11am update. Currently, Sule has 40,398 votes while Pawar has 31,947.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The NCP(SP) Working President Supriya Sule (54) is locked in a rare battle with Sunetra Pawar (61), the wife of her cousin brother and rival NCP President Ajit Pawar.

Considered an ideal, close-knit family, with politics always kept at the doorstep, an unusual and bitter fight between the Pawar 'bhabhi-nanad' slugging it out in the summer heat for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, is spilling onto the streets.

Supriya Sule is making her 4th bid for the LS as compared to Sunetra Pawar trying her maiden attempt for Baramati which comprises six Assembly constituencies - Baramati, Daund, Purandar, Indapur, Bhor and Khadakwasla - of which two are held by NCP (including 7-time MLA Ajit Pawar), two with ally BJP and two with the Congress.



'Supriya's victory will reduce support for Modi by one MP'

NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar had said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his party's Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament.

"We have given candidature to Supriya Sule so press the button next to her name on EVM in the election (on May 7). Your vote will not only determine her victory, but also ensure that there is one more MP who is not supporting Modi," the senior Pawar had said.

The former Union agriculture minister had said under the BJP government at the Centre, the condition of farmers has become miserable. "If we want to change the scenario and have a farmers-centric approach in policymaking, then change needs to be brought," he had said.