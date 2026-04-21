Baramati Bypoll: Supriya Sule Calls For Historic Victory To Honor Ajit Pawar’s Legacy |

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday invoked the legacy of her cousin, late Ajit Pawar, and appealed to voters to elect her sister-in-law and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar with a record margin in the Baramati assembly bypoll on the last day of campaigning.

Sunetra Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, is pitted against 22 candidates in the contest, necessitated by the death of her husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.

"No one ever thought that this day would come in our lives. Even today, no one believes that Ajitdada is no longer with us. The pain of his absence will remain with us forever," Sule said.

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She urged voters to rally behind Sunetra Pawar, saying a decisive mandate would be a fitting tribute to the departed leader, who represented Baramati eight times in the legislative assembly.

"I had hoped that this election would be unopposed. Unfortunately, some people chose to remain in the fray. However, I am confident that 'Vahini' (brother's wife in Marathi) will win by a record margin," the Lok Sabha member said.

Sule said Ajit Pawar had created a distinct identity for Baramati in Maharashtra, and his legacy must be carried forward.

"I welcome everyone who loves Ajitdada. After his passing, Sunetra vahini and their two sons have been entrusted with responsibilities, and they are shouldering them with strength," she added.

Sule said leaders across parties would extend support to the family.

"On behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP (SP), Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and the NCP, I assure you that everyone will stand firmly behind Sunetra Pawar," she added.

Recalling the day of the plane crash, Sule said she was on her morning walk when she received a call from Parth Pawar (son of Ajit Pawar) informing her about the incident.

She still doesn't have the courage to look at the wreckage of the plane and continues to hope that "Ajitdada was not on that plane".

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Sule called upon the party workers and voters to fulfil Ajit Pawar's vision for Baramati by electing his wife.

Earlier, while speaking to the reporters, Sule said Sunetra Pawar had asked her to attend the closing rally.

The run-up to the byelection, which was expected to be an unopposed contest, was marked by Congress fielding a candidate. The party pulled back its nominee on the last day of withdrawing nominations amid calls by the ruling parties and MVA allies to ensure an unopposed contest.

However, 22 Independents refused to withdraw and remained in the fray. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)