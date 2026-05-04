Baramati Bypoll Election Results 2026: Sunetra Pawar Surges Ahead With 26,773 Votes After Round 3

Baramati Bypoll 2026: Sunetra Pawar Surges Ahead With 26,773 Votes After Round 3 | ANI

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has widened her lead in the Baramati Assembly by-election, securing a total of 26,773 votes by the end of the third round of counting, according to the official round declaration by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

She had polled 16,543 votes in the first two rounds. In the third round alone, she added 10,230 votes. The sharp rise further confirms her dominant position in what has become a largely one-sided contest.

The bypoll was held after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. His death created a strong sympathy wave in the constituency. Sunetra Pawar, his wife and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, entered the race with strong backing and no major opposition.

Other candidates remain far behind. Pro. R. Y. Ghutukade of the New Rashtriya Samaj Party has secured 106 votes so far. Independent candidate Viraj Mahadev Shinde has received 68 votes. Karuna Munde has 33 votes, while Satish Krishna Kadam of the Hindustan Janata Party has 24 votes. Dr Vijaykumar Ramchandra Bhise has polled 23 votes. Abhijit Bichukale has received 19 votes.

NOTA has recorded a total of 88 votes till the end of the third round. Independent candidate Sitaram Vitthal Randive has not received any votes so far.

Bypoll Carries Emotional & Political Weight…

The counting process began at 8 am at the State Warehousing Corporation facility in Baramati under tight security. Around 300 officials have been deployed to manage the process. Round-wise results continue to generate interest, though the overall outcome appears predictable.

The Baramati bypoll carries both emotional and political weight. The Pawar family has long held influence in the region, and the sympathy factor following Ajit Pawar’s death has played a key role in shaping voter sentiment.

Earlier trends had already shown Sunetra Pawar leading by about 6,500 votes after the first round and 16,543 votes after the second round. With the third round now complete, her lead has become even more decisive.

The final outcome of the Baramati by-election is expected to have wider political implications across Maharashtra.