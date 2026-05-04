Baramati Bypoll 2026: Sunetra Pawar Extends Lead After Second Round; Record-Breaking Margins Predicted | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has taken a commanding lead in the Baramati Assembly by-election, with counting trends showing a clear one-sided contest. She was ahead by around 6,500 votes after the first round, officials announced on Monday. Her lead increased sharply to 16,543 votes by the end of the second round.

The bypoll was held after the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. His passing created both an emotional wave and a strong sympathy factor in the constituency. Sunetra Pawar, his wife, is contesting as the candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party and is widely expected to win.

There is no strong opposition candidate in the fray. This has made the election largely one-sided. Among the other candidates, Abhijit Bichukale has secured 15 votes, Karuna Munde has received 18 votes, Chandrakant Waghmode has received 5 votes, and NOTA has 48 votes. A total of 16,843 votes have been counted so far.

The Baramati by-election holds strong emotional and political value. The constituency has long been known for the Pawar family's political dominance. The sympathy following Ajit Pawar’s death has further shaped the narrative of this election.

The counting of votes began at 8 am at the State Warehousing Corporation godown in Baramati under tight security. Around 300 officers and staff have been deployed to manage the counting process. As round-wise results are announced, excitement among party workers continues to rise.

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By-Elections In Rahuri…

Before the election, Jay Pawar visited Baramati and met party workers. His visit added to political discussions in the region. On polling day, voters showed strong participation across rural and urban areas, raising expectations of a high turnout.

Meanwhile, counting is also underway in the Rahuri Assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district. The bypoll there was necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile due to a heart attack. His son, Akshay Kardile, is contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and his supporters are confident of his victory. A total of 27 rounds of counting will take place in Rahuri, with final results expected later in the afternoon.

The outcome of the Baramati by-election is likely to have an impact beyond the constituency, sending important signals for state politics.