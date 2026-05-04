Baramati Bypoll 2026: ‘No Processions Or Gulal', Says Dy CM Sunetra Pawar As She Dedicates Lead To Ajit Pawar | Representational Image | ANI

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday reacted to her massive lead in the Baramati Assembly by-election, urging party workers to avoid celebrations and maintain restraint.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), she dedicated the public mandate to the memory of her late husband, Ajit Pawar. She said the results were emotional for her and her supporters, as they brought back memories of “Dada”.

She appealed to workers not to take out victory processions or play with gulal. She asked them to behave in a way that reflects Ajit Pawar’s thoughts and principles.

Sunetra Pawar also thanked the people of Baramati for their support. She said the mandate is an opportunity to build the Baramati that Ajit Pawar had envisioned. She added that this is “not the end, but a beginning” of a new phase marked by determination and struggle.

Her reaction came as she continued to dominate the counting trends. As per official data from the Election Commission of India, she has crossed 53,000 votes after six rounds and holds an unassailable lead.

The bypoll was held after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash earlier this year. The sympathy factor, along with the absence of strong opposition, has made the contest largely one-sided.

Counting began at 8 am under tight security and continues in multiple rounds. With her lead now crossing the 50,000 mark, attention has shifted from the result to the final victory margin.

The outcome is expected to further strengthen the Pawar family’s long-standing hold over Baramati and send a strong political signal across Maharashtra.