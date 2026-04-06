Baramati By-Election: Maharashtra Dy CM & NCP Leader Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination For April 23rd Polls - WATCH

Maharashtra Dy CM & NCP leader Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination for the Baramati Assembly by-election at the SDM office in Baramati. The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which left the Baramati seat vacant. The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for April 23, and the results will be declared on May 4.

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The Deputy CM also took to social media and shared an emotional sentiment on the nomination. She called Baramati not just a constituency, but Dada's breath, adding that "This election is not personal to me, it belongs to every Baramati resident who loved Dada—these sentiments were expressed. "

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Baramati, considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, was expected to witness an uncontested by-election. Ajit Pawar was an eight-time MLA from Baramati. In the 2019 Assembly election, he had won the seat by a huge margin of 1.65 lakh votes, while in 2024, he retained the seat by a difference of more than 1 lakh votes, defeating his brother’s son, Yugendra Pawar.

The seat, which was aimed for an unopposed election for Pawar, but Pawar will be facing Congress candidiate Akash More. In an official release on Sunday, the Maharashtra Congress said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge approved More's candidature for the bye-election from the 201-Baramati Assembly constituency.

Who Is Akash More?

Congress candidiate Akash More is currently serving as secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. His father, Vijayrao More, was a former Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. A lawyer by profession, More had previously contested the Assembly elections in 2014 and is known for his alignment with Congress ideology.

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